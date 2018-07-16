Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established National Incubation Centres (NICs) as technology hub that aimed to provide technologically sound environment and digital platform to promote entrepreneurship, discover groom and develop high-growth and high-impact companies across the country.

The Ministry's official told APP that infrastructure is very important to excel in the field of IT and Telecom as it was not present in the past. He said that in first three years of this tenure, we have focused on development of infrastructure. NIC is an Incubator and accelerator designed to promote and support Pakistani entrepreneurs and start-ups that are funded by the Ministry through the National ICT R&D fund, he told. He said that Pakistan's first largest NIC at Islamabad is running under the public-private partnership providing a comprehensive eco system for start-ups, incubators and accelerators.

After making NICs in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, an NIC is being established in Karachi to train youth who are looking forward to becoming tech-based entrepreneurs with the objective of dismantling old-fashioned systems and introducing new creative solutions, he said.

The NICs have been established in all provincial capitals and now the Ministry is planning to establish NICs in others cities across the country.