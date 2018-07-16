Share:

HARARE - Clinical Pakistan look to continue their winning momentum in the second One-day International (ODI) against hosts Zimbabwe today (Monday) at 12:15 pm here at Harare Stadium. A superb performance from the visitors Pakistan was enough to see-off a highly demoralized Zimbabwe, who lost the game by a whopping 201-run margin. Hamilton Masakadza and his men will now have a bigger task to handle as they aim to draw level terms in the 5-match ODI series.

The highly-scrutinized Imam-ul-Haq shut all the critics with a scintillating hundred, but he still has a long way to go to neutralize all the nepotism allegations. Pakistan on any day are a stronger unit than this Zimbabwean side and the result in the first ODI added made the stronger side even more confident. Nevertheless, Zimbabwe has a history of coming back from such positions to register stunning wins, their spirit is so very high. If Pakistan can chip in another towering show, it’ll get more difficult for the hosts to get back. But if Zimbabwe can do something stunning, we will be up for something absolutely entertaining.

Match starts at 12:15 PM

Whilst Fakhar Zaman has been in terrific form off-late, Imam-ul-Haq getting some runs is a huge plus. Their main batting strength lies in the middle order with the experience of Shoaib Malik and the exuberance of Babar Azam. They might be playing Shadab as an all-rounder, which might prove to be a master-stroke.

Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir in tandem are terrorizing batting line-ups with their pace and they have another decent seam bowling option in Faheem Ashraf. Shadab Khan will be their main spinner with part-time options like Shoaib Malik in the side. Usman Khan will be the other fast bowler for the day.

Skipper Hamilton Masakadza has demoted himself to an important number 3 position, which didn’t work well for the hosts. He might continue in that position once again with Chamu Chibhabha opening the innings. Musakanda, Peter Moor, and Ryan Murray will form the middle order and will have a crucial role to play.

The bowling unit got hammered to all parts, but Tendai Chatara was pretty decent with his 10 overs. Muzarabani started well but conceded too many runs in his last 4 overs. The likes of Tiripano and Liam Nicholas were slaughtered apart and would be eager to pull things back in the Monday’s game.

The key players from Pakistan are Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam. The bespectacled opener has made quite a splash quite early in his career. In just five ODIs, the left-hander has smashed two centuries. Having started the series off in fine fashion and with four ODIs to go, Imam has a great chance to add to his numbers. Pakistan’s batting future lies in the hands of Babar Azam and the youngster has time and again proven it. He’s probably the most technically correct player in the side. Azam didn’t get many runs in the first game, but once he gets going, he will be a force to reckon with.

From Zimbabwe, the players to watch are Tarisai Musakanda and Tendai Chatara. The 23-year-old is just 12 ODIs old but already finds himself in the thick of things with Zimbabwe missing so many of their key players. Coming in at No.4, Musakanda has a lot of expectations on his shoulders and he has shown he has the temperament to succeed at this level. He will have to, however, find a way to convert those starts into something substantial, something he hasn't managed to in his short career so far. Tendai Chatara was the best player in Zimbabwe’s forgettable outing on Friday. He hits the proper lengths on a consistent basis, which makes him a great asset for the side. He’s an orthodox fast bowler who doesn’t variate much, but he’s consistent with what he does best. It’ll be interesting to see how well he fares in the series.

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail.

ZIMBABWE: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Murray, Peter Moor, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Liam Nicholas Roche, Malcolm Waller, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano.