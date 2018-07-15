Share:

­HAFIZBAAD-Office-bearers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek [PAT] Hafizabad chapter have announced to support the PTI candidates for NA-87, PP-69, PP-70, and PP-71 in the district.

Announcing their decision at a press conference held here in the Press Club Hafizabad, PAT District President Malik Shafiqur Rehman and General Secretary Seth Ayub, in the presence of PTI district leader Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and PTI candidate for PP-70 Malik Fayyaz Ahmed Awan, said that they had decided to support the PTI candidates to rid the country of corrupt leaders and ensure the enforcement of Islamic system in the country in letter and spirit.

Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and Malik Fayyaz Ahmed Awan thanked Malik Shafiqur Rehman and Seth Ayub for extending unconditional support to the PTI candidates. Election campaign has gained momentum as the candidates of PTI, PML-N and TLP have started corner meetings in different localities of the city and villages.

The candidates’ supporters have started door-to-door campaign to muster support their respective parties. The PML-N candidates Saira Afzal Tarar for NA-87 and Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, candidate for PP-70, addressed a corner meeting in Jharianwala. Mehar Biradari led by Mehar Habibullah announced their support to them during the upcoming elections mainly due to the vision of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

They also addressed a corner meeting in Garhi Awan where leaders of Awan Biradari led by Malik Sikandar Hayat Awan, Malik Umar Hayat Awan, Malik Khalid Riaz Awan, Malik Faisal Munawar Awan, Malik Ghazanfar Awan, Malik Nawazish Awan, Haji Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Malik Zafar Ali Awan and Malik Sajid Awan announced their decision to support them in the elections as their leader former PML-N MPA Malik Fayyaz Awan had betrayed them by joining PTI.

Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti and Shoaib Shafiq Arain candidates of PML-N for PP-69 and 70 have launched vigorous electioneering by visiting villages in Pindi Bhattian tehsil to get the support for Saira Afzal Tarar and other PML-N candidates.

Meanwhile, TLP Central Chairman Allama Ziaullah Rizvi, while addressing a gathering in Hafizabad announced the support of his group to Peer Syed Waseemul Hassan Naqvi, candidate of TLP (Rizvi Group) for the slot of PP-70. He said that during the past 17 years all the politicians had befooled the nation hence the religious parties were participating in the election and their victory was inevitable for mitigating the sufferings of the masses by eliminating hunger, poverty, unemployment and corruption.