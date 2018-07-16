Share:

PFC to contribute Rs1m for dam fund

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Sunday announced that PFC would contribute Rs1 million for the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. In his statement issued here Sunday, he said it was high time to work as a nation and overcome water scarcity through a national resolve to leave behind a better and prosperous country for our future generations. He said rapid increase in population was the major contributing factor behind this phenomenon. So the country needs to construct more dams to enhance its water storage capacity to cope with the water requirements. He said a lack of storage capacity and infrastructure, 30 MAF water discharges into the sea during the flood season, causing a loss of $14 billion annually to the country. For a country that uses nearly 90% of its water resources for agriculture and depends on the sector to remain buoyant, this is ridiculous. What is more ridiculous is that we have known this for decades and have still not been able to build dams to stem the tide.

He said an additional 20 million acres could be brought under irrigated agriculture if water was made available by constructing more dams.

"About 29 million acre feet (MAF) of water runs below Kotri Barrage every year on an average," he said, adding that Pakistan could store only 10pc of its annual flows, sufficient for 30 days only.

He said during the current monsoon season, Pakistan was not storing rainwater in dams but releasing it to create sufficient storage space to meet a flood-like situation.

Secretary PFC Aqul Sardar would deposit the cheque in bank on Monday on behalf of Board of Directors and CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

Support industry to reduce imports: Traders

SIALKOT (APP): Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik has said that SCCI is actively considering to establish "Support Industry" to facilitate the business community. For this purpose a proposal would soon be submitted to the federal government for its approval and obtaining funds and it would be an addition in industrial sector of the country, he said. He said that export sector of the country relies on import of raw materials especially from China for further value addition and re-exports adding that this practice adds to the cost of doing business and is major contributor towards increasing import bill of Pakistan, he pointed out. The SCCI president expressed the hope that government will support and provide funds for the project adding that setting up of Support Industry which would be a new addition in the industrial sector of the country. He said that Sialkot is significant contender where SEZ can be established by considering the strong industrial base of the city adding that Sialkot is the only export-oriented city in the country.

where 99 percent of the manufactured exported to international markets and earning US 2 billion dollars.

Keeping in view the importance and contribution there is a need of setting up support industry in Sialkot which would reduce imports to serve as a source of raw materials for export industry he added.

Rent control act heavily tilted: Trade leader

ISLAMABAD (APP): Trader leader and former Senior Vice President of ICCI Malik Sohail Hussain Sunday alleged that Islamabad Rent Control Act was tilted towards property owners who were exploiting the trading community. An indefinite strike had been planned if issues of the business community were not resolved by the authorities, he warned, said a press release here. Speaking to the business community, Malik Sohail Hussain, former president of ICCI Ijaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Ajmal Baloch, Yusuf Rajput, Muhammad Hussain, Adil Anis, Ch. Irfan and Tahir Abbasi said the Rent Control Act was not balanced which continue to help property owners exploit the traders. Thousands of traders were forced to live in fear and on the mercy of greedy property owners who put moral values on the backburner for petty gains, they said. The business leaders said traders in the federal capital had long been demanding a proper tenancy law which was being ignored. The former government of PML-N and PPP had promised to resolve the issue but the problem was never addressed.

Malik Sohail said the traders were feeling insecure due to absence of a law of tenancy and whenever a business start paying dividends the materialistic owners of shops starts demanding increased rent.

The business community was frequently blackmailed which was highly unjustified and inhuman, they said, adding the passage of amended rent control bill was avoided providing an opportunity to the owners of the property to blackmail businessmen.

The traders warned that if the forced eviction of traders was not stopped immediately the traders would have no option but to launch a protest campaign.

Traders should be allowed to get relief from the superior courts if their plea was overturned by the lower courts, they demanded.

They asked the prime minister to take note of the situation and said chief justice had emerged as a ray of hope for the masses. The CJP should form a commission to investigate the matter and ensure justice, they demanded.

IRSA releases 284,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (APP):The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 284,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 385,700 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1413.04 feet, which was 27.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 221,500 cusecs while outflow as 140,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1122.90 feet, which was 82.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,000 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 171,100, 173,200 and 33,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 56,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 34,400 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.