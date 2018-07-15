Share:

GUJRANWALA-The PML-N leaders including former federal defence minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said that no power could stop them from loving Nawaz Sharif.

In a joint press conference here, they said that criticising the accountability court’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif was their constitutional right.

They added that party’s brave workers foiled the provincial caretaker government’s plan, and reached Lahore to welcome their party’s leader. They also criticised the Punjab police and the administration for making attempts to prevent the PML-N workers from reaching Lahore. They maintained that their caravans were stopped at Qilla Chand, Toll Plaza and Kala Shah Kaku. “The police fired teargas on our workers, tortured them, broke windows of our vehicles and lodged cases against us,” they alleged, adding that their workers were handled as ‘Indian troops’.

They vowed to continue election campaigns, and asserted that the general public would cast vote to PML-N on July 25.

Former MNA Shazia Sohail Mir, former MPA candidate, PP-54 Imran Khalid Butt, and former MPA candidate PP-58 Abdul Rauf Mughal also spoke on the occasion.