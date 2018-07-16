Share:

KARACHI - People staged various protests over lack of interest to resolve the water crisis in the port city.

The protests were witnessed in various localities of the city including Orangi Town, Baldia, North Karachi, Surjani Town, New Karachi, Old City area, Lyari, Saeedabad and other.

The resident of these areas complaint that water supply had suspended from couple of months ago but Karachi Water and Sewerage Board as well as political leaders did not pay heed over the issue. If Karachi is really facing water crisis then from where these water tankers getting water without any stoppage, people asked.

The protesting people expressed annoyed over the damaged water supply lines and said that a major cause of water shortage is damaged water supply lines. During the water supply by water board people of affected areas unable to get water because leaked water supply lines decreased the pressure of water supply.

On the one hand people are craving for water but on the other hand, the tanker mafia is getting the water with ease and the people are forced to purchase water from them. The citizens are asking that when there is water shortage how the tanker mafia is getting the same.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board had introduced a mobile app for getting water through tanker but the app seemed ineffective as the people are not getting water even through tankers. The hike in price is another issue being faced by the people as the official price of 1,000-gallon water is Rs 1,300 but the same is being sold up to Rs 3,000. Despite the judicial commission directives, the authorities concerned seemed to have their eyes shut on the issue as around 100 illegal hydrants are still operating in the city.

These hydrants are being operated illegally as they are stealing water from Hub Canal whereas the water reached to dead level at Hub Dam.