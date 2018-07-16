Share:

Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz returned to Pakistan, and were duly arrested. There was no popular uprising, as the caretaker government seemed to expect, and the lions didn’t turn out to save their leader. Still, the ban on mobile services and the Internet manged to punish even those who were not Nawaz supporters. Now there was no ban on doubling on motorbikes, thus almost ensuring that the caretakers would look bad.

Mian Nawaz probably knew what was coming, for his son-in-law had preceded him, hiding in a cave before being arrested. Did the cave experience make him feel like the late Nawab Akbar Bugti, who was killed after having taken to a cave? Does that explain why Mian Nawaz stayed out of caves?

Maryam and her brothers (who carefully stayed away from Pakistan) were not the only political children in difficulty because of their alleged corruption. Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma was given a one-million rand bail in South Africa on the charge of having connived with businessmen Fana Hlongwane and Ajay Gupta in offering the position of Finance Minister to Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and a bribe of 600 million rand. Association with the Gupta family as a whole was why Duduzane’s father, Jacob Zuma, resigned as President in January, after his party, the African National Congress, ditched him because of corruption. True, Mian Nawaz’s party has not ditched him despite his conviction. And note the Finance Minister theme: think Ishaq Dar.

Duduzane got bail until January, but he also has got a charge of culpable homicide to face over a 2015 car crash. At least Mian Nawaz has no children involved in car crashes. He does have grandchildren embroiled with the police. His daughter’s son Junaid Safdar and his son Hussain’s son Zakariya were questioned by the London police after they tangled with those overseas Pakistanis who were protesting against Mian Nawaz living in the Avenfield flats. The lads were lucky the PTI didn’t send Naeemul Haque to organise the demonstrations.

England was probably paying more attention to the visit there by US President Donald Trump. True, the much awaited meeting between Trump and Boris Johson didn’t happen, for Johson had resigned as British Foreign Secretary, after Brexit Secretary David Davies, before the visit, thus taking himself as well as his weird and wild hair away from the scene. It would have kept Trump in good trim after meeting North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un, himself the owner of the most appropriate hair cut for Rocket Man that could be thought of. However, to meet his true hair-mate, he would need a summit with our own Nasirul Mulk, and that isn’t happening.

Politicians seem to be having a hard time. Ex-President Asif Zardari surely had a moment of ‘here we go again’ when he learned that the FIA was investigating him and his sister Feryal Talpur for the benami accounts of a bank, in which very large transactions took place. I mean, he’s been under investigation at various times since 1990. He hasn’t been convicted by any court. He’s been variously an MNA, a Senator and President of Pakistan. And it’s been three decades.

Well, he’s worse off than the boys of the Thai football team who were trapped in a cave, but who have finally been rescued. One of the dangers they faced was the cave being flooded by monsoon rains. Perhaps the worst hit this monsoon is Japan, where there’s been 1000 people killed, and thousands left homeless.

Puts a little perspective on the blasts in Peshawar and Mastung, both at election rallies, and both leading to the deaths of candidates. Of course, while candidates’ deaths mean the countermanding of the poll in that constituency, others’ deaths are also tragic. While 21 died with Haroon Bilour in Peshawar, no less than 148 died in Mastung with Siraj Raisani. Haroon’s father Bashir had been killed before the last poll in a blast. Siraj’s brother Aslam hadn’t died so much as gone down in flames as. Balochistan CM. Haroon was in his father’s party, the ANP, while Siraj was in the Balochistan Awami Party, the political platform of the group that made Sadiq Sanjrani Senate Chairman and Quddus Bizenjo Balochistan CM.

The killers should be punished, but it’s unlikely. Well, not the killers, who blew themselves up, but their facilitators. But they would probably get bail like Rao Anwar, who is accused of killing Naqeebullah Mahsud. That’s our justice system. Mian Nawaz and his family got it in the neck, not because they were guilty, but because it was wanted by a particular group of saviours of the nation. And Rao Anwar will escape, not because he is innocent, but because he helped the same saviours get rid of certain embarrassments.

The saviours must have learnt by now that, as the Chinese saying goes, “when the Emperor wants an egg, his soldiers take a thousand chickens.”