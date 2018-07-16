Share:

Islamabad - The Punjab government on Sunday announced to place market committees under assistant commissioners.

As per the notification, the provincial government has also frozen funds of market committees except for necessary expenses.

Funds could only be unfrozen with the prior approval of the department under special circumstances.

According to the notification, the market committees of Rawalpindi district situated in tehsil Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi will be headed by the assistant commissioner of the respective tehsil.

Similarly, district Attock market committees situated in Tehsil Hazro and Hassanabdal will be handed over to assistant commissioners of the respective tehsils.

Market committees of district Chakwal situated in tehsil Chakwal, Choasedan Shah and Talagang will follow the same practice.

Market committees of district Lahore in Kot Lakh Pat, Multan Road, Raiwand and Singh Pura will be headed by respective assistant commissioners.

In district Sheikhupora’s tehsils Sheikhupura, Muridke, Farooqabad, Mianawala, Safdarabad and Naranghmandi market committees will be headed by respective assistant commissioners.

District Nankana Sahib committees will be handed over to the assistant commissioner Nankana Sahib. District Kasur with tehsils Kasur, Pattokie, Kot Radha Kissen, Kangan Pur, Phoolnagar and Chuniya committees will be headed by respective assistant commissioners.

District Gujranwala control of market committees will also be headed by respective assistant commissioners.

The Punjab government directed assistant commissioners to frame by-laws and rules for the smooth functioning of market committees. These assistant commissioners will perform their duty as administrator of market committees in addition to their own work.