Share:

ISLAMABAD - Young judoka Qaisar Khan once again excelled and won bronze medal for Pakistan in the Asian Cup Cadet, held in Hong Kong. Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) oresident Col Junaid Alam said Qaiser performed well until semifinals, but unfortunately, he was up against world number 8 Hungarian judoka Veg Zsombor and lost by just half point in golden score. In his fight for bronze, Qaisar defeated world number 18 Iranian Shojaei Bakhtiyari. Qaisar is fast climbing ladders and now has the ranking of world number 25 in -90kg weight category.