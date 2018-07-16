Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer and chief selector Iqbal Qasim has said that Pakistan team should whitewash Zimbabwe to improve their ODI rankings ahead of 2019 World Cup.

Talking to The Nation, Qasim said: “The way Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe in the first ODI, it shows that the players are unite and they are capable of whitewashing Zimbabwe in ODI series, which will not only improve their ODI rankings but also boost their morale for the next year’s ODI World Cup.”

He said Pakistan cricket team played out of skin in the tri-series and they were only once defeated in the group stage by Aussies. “The green caps showed tremendous maturity and gelled quite well. The players are doing exceptionally well in T20 and ODI formats and they prove that there is no dearth of talent in the country.

“One must also appreciate the green caps’ sensational run in the T20 Internationals, as they don’t have any mega stars like other teams, even then they are performing well. PCB and it’s panel of selectors, team management and coach are doing a great job and they will surely keep on bearing fruit of it,” he added.

He said all the present day players are little stars, but they are shining brightly and they all deserve huge credit. “It is a great sign as their contribution towards team is vital and they are assets of Pakistan cricket future. The PCB should continue to work on positive lines and give these youngsters full confidence. I hope these players will surely excel in next World Cup and emerge as super stars and help the country win the World Cup.”

Qasim said Pakistan bowling was always the main weapon, but now the batsmen are also posting huge totals, which is a great sign for Pakistan team. “I would like to congratulate Fakhar Zaman, as the way he batted and simply blew away mighty Australians, I can easily claim that due to his onslaught, Pakistan was able to chase down huge target in the final against Australia. It also proved that Pakistan batting is strong now and capable of chasing 180 plus runs. Consistency is coming, which was long missing from Pakistani batting line up. It will not only enhance Pakistan team’s reputation, but also top world sides would fear to play against the green caps.

“I must give credit to Shadab Khan, who bowled brilliant while M Aamir also bowled with lot of fire and venom. Pakistan has almost same medium fast bowlers and team is missing a genuine pace bowler, who could bring that fear factor back, which Wasim, Waqar and Shoaib Akhtar used to provide up front.

“I strongly suggest the PCB to start talent hunt for genuine fast bowler, as I can see green caps only lack in that particular area and I am also convinced that the country is blessed with immense amount of talent and there is only need to find fresh blood, provide them with top class training and turn them into the best in the business,” Qasim concluded.