LAHORE - Overcast conditions in the provincial capital on Sunday are likely to persist with more intensity during the next couple of days.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36 and 28 degree celsius, respectively.

According to Met Office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG khan divisions, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating central and eastern parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Chakwal 62, Islamabad 32, Kamra 31, Rawalpindi 18, Kot Addu 05 and Muree 03.

Farmers have been advised to save rainwater in rain-fed areas to irrigate their crops.