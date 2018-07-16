Share:

Rawalpindi - The food branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) collected 3896 food samples during last six months of 2018 while fines amounting to four million rupees were imposed on the violators. According to RCB spokesman, various restaurants, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

The department received the reports of 2896 samples which were tested in a lab to check the quality of the samples. 1236 samples were deemed unhealthy and were of a very low standard and their cases were forwarded to the court of Cantonment Magistrate which has decided nearly 825 cases and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 1.6 million, 387 cases are still pending, he informed.

The branch issued 80 notices and the violators were penalized with Rs 219,000 fine. Chief Food Inspector along with food inspectors also checked the hygiene at various food outlets and imposed fines over two million rupees. Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Qasim Market, Chor, Allahabad, Masrial, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected the hygiene of the food points and quality of the food items.

He said the teams also imposed fines on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness conditions. The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets. To a question he said, the food branch of RCB imposed Rs 191,000 on food outlets during the last month. 135 notices were also issued to the violators and nine food points were sealed.

He said the teams collected over 150 food samples. Fines worth Rs 100,000 were imposed under the cases of substandard food items which were earlier sent to the court of the cantonment judicial magistrate. To a question, he informed that the team also checked the quality of milk at hotels, tea-stalls and milk shops besides collecting 592 samples. The reports of 210 samples have been received. 110 milk supply vehicles were also checked with milk adulteration kits and analyser machine. Over 11500 litres of low quality milk and 2000 juice bottles were confiscated from different areas. The team under the supervision of Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Arslan Haider and Chief Food Inspector Waris Bhatti also disposed off nearly 10 kilograms of juice and fruit pulp in Nullah Leh. Raids were also conducted on meat shops and the team confiscated over 190 kg of substandard meat and 175 kg of chicken during the period.