Share:

Rawalpindi - In order to facilitate the citizens, Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi has started the second shift to collect token tax of vehicles.

Excise and Taxation Officer (Motor) Amjad Ali Khan and Assistant ETO Sohail Shahzad informed APP that the vehicle owners who would deposit token tax for the next financial year 2018-19 before July 31 can avail the 10 percent rebate.

Sohail Shahzad informed that special counters have been set up at the Excise and Taxation Office particularly to facilitate the government servants. The counters would remain open from 3 pm to 6 pm, he added.