ISLAMABAD - The legal team of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar is likely to challenge their conviction in the Avenfield properties reference in Islamabad High Court today.

The legal team of Sharif and other family members visited Adiala jail on Saturday to fulfill legal formalities for filing the appeal but could not file the writ petition in IHC the same day as they reached back from the jail after the court time was over.

“The legal team of Sharif family was quite confident in securing relief from the IHC, an appellate forum, keeping in view the weak judgment which was full of lacunas and contradictions,” a senior PML-N said.

Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were handed down imprisonment of 11 and eight years respectively while both were also imposed fine of 10 million UK pounds, while Capt (retd) Safdar was given a one-year imprisonment in the Avenfield reference by judge Mohammad Bashir of Accountability Court Islamabad.

Sharif along with his daughter returned to the country on Friday and they were arrested at the Allama Iqbal International Airport and later, they were shifted to Islamabad on a special plane and then to Adiala Jail the same night. Capt (retd) Safdar was already in the jail as he was arrested from Rawalpindi a few days back.