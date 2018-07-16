Share:

PR LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior leader and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif is in the habit of holding the administration responsible for his failures.

Addressing a public meeting during Pakistan Muslim League and PTI’s joint election campaign in Gujrat on Sunday, Elahi said the Lahore show was destined to flop. He said that Shehbaz Sharif cannot hide his conspiracy by hurling abuses at the police and the caretakers.

PTI candidate in PP-31 Chaudhry Salim Sarwar Jaura, Mian Imran Masood and other leaders also addressed the rally.

Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif has always targeted junior officers when his wrongdoings and shortcomings are exposed. He said that Shehbaz had punished numerous deputy commissioners, SPs and junior officers for his own failures.

Elahi said the decision to welcome Nawaz Sharif, who has been convicted of corruption, on his return was against the public will, but Shehbaz Sharif wrote the script for reception and implemented it to show his so-called loyalty and love. Acting on second part of the same script, he said, Shehbaz is staging this drama that hundreds of thousands of people were out there on the roads in Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif, but they were not allowed by the caretaker government, administration and the police to go to the airport.

Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif should not become the election commissioner. He said that now administration and police are not his subordinates. He said that Shehbaz is habitual of threatening and getting his orders implemented against his opponents. Chaudhry Ashiq Hussain, Syed Zameer Shah, Mian Parvez Pagganwala and other leaders were seated on the stage on the occasion.