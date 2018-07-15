Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The All Kashmir Forum (AKF), a perspective movement and forum engaged for the globally-acknowledged right to self-determination of the Kashmirs, hosted a “Jammu Kashmir Beyond Borders Conference” at International Islamic University at the federal capital.

The conference was attended by famous Hurriyat Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem, ex-head of International Relations Department National Defence University Islamabad Brigadier (R) Muhammad Khan, President of University Staff Walfare Association IIUI Tariq Khan, Head Department of Islamic Art and Architecture Syed Zeeshan Haider, Central Coordinator AKF Abdul Basit Khan, Coordinator AKF Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region Ibrar Ahmed Shaheen, Coordinator AKF-IIUI Abdul Basit and other researchers, scholars and students, the spokesperson of AKF Abdul Basit said.

Hurriyat Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem highlighted various aspects of the Kashmir issue in the backdrop of reign of state terrorism being unleashed by the Indian forces in Jammu Kashmir. He drew a bird eye view on the struggle of the people of Jammu Kashmir for freedom and underscored the need for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing the conference, Syed Yousaf Naseem called for the repeal of all extra judicial laws, like Armed Forces Special Powers act (AFSPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu Kashmir (IHK) to ensure restoration of people’s fundamental rights; release of All political prisoners and closure of interrogation and torture centres; adoption of Jammu Kashmiri-specific confidence building measures to facilitate intra-Kashmiri dialogue and demilitarization of the ceasefire line.

He also demanded the protection of the rights of all members of minorities in Jammu Kashmir, and the return of all those persons who have been displaced from Jammu Kashmir since 1947. He further said that the international community should be urged to facilitate dialogue among all stakeholders as well as highlighting human rights abuses wherever they occur throughout the state of Jammu Kashmir.

Nasim said the United Nations was unable to act on Jammu Kashmir as it was dominated by big powers, with smaller country having virtually no say in the decision-making process. The United Nations needs to be democratised. He underscored the urgency for resolving the Kashmir dispute. He said it could be a nuclear flash point as both India and Pakistan had nuclear weapons.Syed Yousaf Naseem acknowledged the All Kashmir Forum and assured his full support.

Dr Khan spoke about power politics that had led to eclipsing the Jammu Kashmir issue, and said there would be no peace in the region and on earth without its resolution. He hoped that the movement for securing the rights of the people of Jammu Kashmir would grow and be successful. Kashmiri people qualified for the exercise of the right to self-determination as they met all the United Nations (UN) conditions. Though India had become more influential in international affairs, but Jammu Kashmir remains a disputed territory. He appreciated the efforts of All Kashmir Forum for JK freedom movement. He also requested the participants to highlight the brutalities of the occupied forces through articles, stories and posters.

Human rights activist & Central Coordinator All Kashmir Forum Abdul Basit Khan delivered the concluding remarks. He said he believed a solution to the Kashmir dispute was achievable if there was political will and the parties showed some flexibility and modified their positions.

Mr Khan said there was lack of knowledge about Kashmir in the United States and urged Jammu Kashmiri activists to intensify their efforts in informing the world especially through media about the prevailing situation.

Peace between two countries specifically and Asia generally would save too much population as well as billions of dollars that could be used for ending poverty. He appealed to the participants to use the social media as a weapon and raise voice for the bleeding humanity living in bleeding heaven on earth – Jammu Kashmir.

He said that All Kashmir Forum is a movement and platform where the people from different political, cultural background and ideologies are working together for the Right of Self-determination. He also appreciated the Abdul Basit, Coordinator AKF-IIUI and their whole team for this successful and productive conference. At the end of the conference souvenir was presented by the President USWA Muhammad Tariq khan, AKF member Faran Iftikhar Butt and Muhammad Rafi to Hurriyat Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem.

The conference was ended by the dua of Muhammad Tariq Khan. Coordinator All Kashmir Forum, International Islamic University Islamabad Abdul Basit thanked all the speakers for their informative, updated & productive discussion and their kind complements. He also thanked all participants of the conference and university administration.