KHANGARH-The only sport ground in Khangarh has been ruined due to negligence of the district administration. It has been learnt that the previous government had started renovation of the park and had also allocated funds for the purpose. But, the work has been left incomplete for unknown reasons. The spots, where at the land was dug for installation of floodlights, pose danger to the people passing by. The expensive equipment and building material, bought for renovation of park, also lies under open sky. The rooms at the park now house drug addicts.

Locals demanded that the authorities concerned should ensure renovation of the sport ground.