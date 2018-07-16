Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Tourism Department is making efforts to promote and develop tourism infrastructure in the province.

An official of Provincial Tourism Department told APP that efforts under way to develop tourism related commercial projects for attracting tourists inflow in the province. He said the department would initiate new projects to further develop Tourist facilities, Hotels, Rest Houses and Restaurants.

He said that more Tourist information centers would be set up to provide relevant information to the visitors. He said the department would also launch tour packages to various resorts of the province. He said that the department also organize cultural shows and festivals to attract tourists at various resorts.

He said that the department also responsible for registration of Hotels and Restaurants. He said that Balochistan is home to some of the most beautiful tourist's destinations in Pakistan, which attracts a great number of tourists every year.

Quaid-e-Azam residency with its lush green lawns, chinar trees and flower gardens reflect a striking view of the whole valley. Ziarat is a holiday resort amidst one of the largest and oldest Junipur forests in the world. It is said that some of the Junipur trees are as old as 5,000 years.

A small valley Moola Chotok is regarded as one of most beautiful place in Balochistan. It is situated at about 1,237 meters above sea level. The valley is about 80 kilometres from Khuzdar. The place is famous for its massive mountains, textured rocks, streams and hot spring.

Another beautiful waterfall Pir Ghaib is located near the famous Bolan valley. It is around 70 kilometres away from Quetta. The waterfall is a worth-seeing tourist destination which is a magnificent spot. Moreover, Hingol National park is the largest park in Pakistan which is located on the Makran coast approximately 190 km from Karachi. The Sulaiman-Kirthar Mountain Ranges lie between Balochistan Plateau and the Indus Plain.

On the contrary, Khojak pass is an amazing water-clogged passage. Astola Island Gwadar, which is also known as Jezira Haft Talar Satadip or the Island of the seven hills, is a small uninhabited island situated in the Arabian Sea. The Urrak falls is a fathomable vacation spot for the people of Quetta and around. Hanna Lake, which is located near Quetta, is ranked as one of the most beautiful lakes of Pakistan. There are so many beautiful places in Balochistan province with immense natural beauty that attracts a large number of tourists every year.