KARACHI - An evening meant for fun and relaxation turned into a nightmare on Sunday as a swing ride at the newly-opened Askari Amusement Park in Karachi's PIB Colony fell apart, crushing at least 16 underneath it, police said.

Karachi Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Zone Amir Farooqi said that bolts of the ride had come apart causing it to fall down.

The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals where a 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

One person earlier reported to be buried under the debris, was later evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Additional police surgeon of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said that the teenage girl, Kashaf Samad, had already expired when brought in. The victim was a resident of Sharafabad.

Dr Abbasi added that a 23-year-old male, Ibrahim Yasin was also brought for treatment at the hospital.

“We received seven persons brought for treatment at Liaquat National Hospital,” said the hospital’s spokesperson, Anjum Rizvi. All have been shifted to the emergency ward.

“At this moment, nothing can be said about condition of the injured persons,” added Rizvi.

“Seven injured males, aged between 12 to 15 years were brought for treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC),” said police surgeon, Dr Aijaz Khokhar.

Taking immediate notice of the incident, Inspector General (IG) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East to provide emergency rescue services to all those affected at the park.

He also issued directives for the police to ensure cooperation of park officials so that details of the incident can be properly uncovered.

Caretaker chief minister Fazlur Rehman has ordered that all the injured be provided treatment at the finest hospitals in the city which will be paid for by the Sindh government.

Additionally, Sindh chief secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan also took notice of the incident, directing the city commissioner to visit the park and the hospitals were the wounded had been taken.

The chief secretary has ordered the closure of the park for three days for a technical inspection after which it will be reopened for the public.

He also established an inquiry team led by Deputy Commissioner East, which has been directed to submit its report within 24 hours regarding the incident.

Gulshan Superintendent Police (SP) Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto identified some of the injured persons as Saima, Hifza, Saira Shah, Babar, Suleman, Areeba and Mujeeb.

Located inside Old Sabzi Mandi, the park was inaugurated during Eidul Fitr amid much fanfare. It attracted huge crowds during the Eid holidays last month and on weekends.