LAHORE - The last date to apply for Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Programme for 20 districts of Punjab is July 16 (today).

The programme is a joint initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism (YASAT) Department.

To be eligible to apply for this programme, the applicant must be domiciled in Punjab, be under 35, have at least 16 years of education and be unemployed. The programme will guide and groom the selected graduates from a variety of backgrounds by empowering them to work as freelancer through the internet and contribute to the national economy.

Districts currently open for new intake of students are Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Rawalpindi, Attock, Khushab, Sahiwal, Vehari and Multan. To encourage women to choose this mode of income, five centres have been dedicated to women.

The three domains that candidates can select one from are technical, which includes Web Development Basics, HTML & CSS, SQL, PHP & Mysql (Dynamic Websites), Building Websites Using WordPress, Custom Content Type in WordPress, WordPress Theme and Plugin Development; Non-Technical, which includes Content Marketing, Marketing Funnels, Creating Engaging Content, WordPress for Blogging, Lead Generation, Distribute Content, On Page SEO and Back-linking and Creative Design, which includes Logo Design, Corporate Identity Kit, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign.