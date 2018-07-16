Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies on Sunday apprehended at least two workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

The two workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) were arrested during a raid conducted by law enforcement agency. The workers arrested were later identified as Asghar and Salman Sheikh. Sources in the party said that Asghar was associated with the union council 26 while Sheikh with UC 21, adding that they had chanted pro-Altaf Hussain slogans during MQM-Pakistan rally in Gulshan-e-Iqbal few days ago. MQM-P leaders were also presented in the rally. Sources in the party said that the raids for the other workers who participated in the rally and shouted pro-Altaf Hussain slogans were also being conducted. The suspects arrested, however, shifted to undisclosed location for further questioning. Their arrests have yet to be disclosed. On the other hand, paramilitary force-Rangers on Sunday claim to have arrested seven more suspects during ongoing raids in parts of Karachi and rural Sindh.

According to Rangers spokesperson, one suspect was arrested during a raid conducted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The accused was later identified as Adil Khan who was involved in various cases of robberies. Similarly, two more suspects, who later identified as Riaz Hussain alias Basra and Zeeshan were arrested during raid conducted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in drug peddling. Separately, one more suspect was arrested during a joint raid conducted by Rangers and police in Latifabad area of Hyderabad. The accused was identified as Sharafat Ahmed. According to Rangers spokesperson, the accused was involved in land grabbing, murder threats, drug peddling and damaging government properties during strikes.

Rangers also claim to have arrested three more suspects during conducted on a tip-off at District Jamshoro, in collaboration with the police. The suspects arrested were identified as Babar, Bhoral Khoso and Sain Dino. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of crime.

including possessing illegal arms and theft of motorcycles, adding that the Rangers also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.