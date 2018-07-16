Share:

Rawalpindi - A week-long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi which will start here on July 16.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, Dr Abdul Rasheed the training programme will continue till July 21, timing of the course is 8.00 am to 1 pm, and interested candidates can apply for the course while the prospectus can be taken from the office of PRI.

The applications for registration may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till July 16.