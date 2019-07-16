Share:

LAHORE : The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Monday organised a prize-distribution ceremony at Pearl Continental Hotel for the toppers of matriculation examinations. Of 227,221, 163,026 students got through the exams, the board announced, adding that the pass percentage was 71.5. According to the results, 82.34 percent regular candidates passed the exams while 53.47 percent private candidates were declared successful. In Science Group, the pass percentage was 80.48 while 53.18 percent passed in Humanities Group, Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz and School Education Minister Murad Raas were the chief guests.

BISE Chairman Prof Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail and Exams Controller Prof Nasir Jamil welcomed the guests. Speaking on the occasion, Yassir took a swipe at the former rulers for what he called ignoring the education sector. “No one tried to better education sector in the past,” he said, claiming that the PTI government is taking revolutionary steps to improve education system.