Population growth is one of major issues in Pakistan and in every year birth rate is increasing then death rate. According to the reports of the populated prospect of 2019 released by UN population division, Pakistan’s population will reach 403 million by 2050. Pakistan will be among the top populated countries India, China, United States of America and Nigeria. If birth rate increases in the same way, surely Pakistan will be the most populated country in the upcoming future

Similarly, with the increase in population, people face more problems in the country because of their basic demands which state cannot afford like water, electricity, gas and inflation.

If our government does not want to face these difficulties in the future, it should take a strict action to control over the population.

SAJJAD NAZAR,

Turbat.