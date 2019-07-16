Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Talking to The Nation, Afridi, who is known as Boom Boom, said: “The basic purpose of the meeting was to help the PM in his mission of constructing houses for the poor. I brought with me the people, who have lands and can help the government in construction of 200 houses for the poor.

“I also requested Imran Khan to do something for the youth of tribal areas, as they are strong and well-built. They can play crucial role in helping Pakistan cricket team in future. I request the PM to construct international-standard cricket academy in tribal belt, which can highly benefit the youth and the country,” he added.

When asked whether he wants to construct his own academy for Fata youth, Afridi said: “No, I don’t want to construct any academy. I want the PM to start academy in Fata and involve youth of tribal belt in healthy sporting activities. I am quite hopeful that the PM will pay heed towards my suggestions and order to establish a cricket academy in Fata soon.”