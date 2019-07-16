Share:

Rawalpindi - Around 1,000 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 8 patients were tested positive who were provided the required treatment.

In-charge anti-dengue campaign for Municipal Corporation area Dr Zeeshan said that arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients had been made; besides all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

He said that a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different localities of the city, especially from where dengue patients were being reported.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and do not be panic as the dengue fever was curable with time. Zeeshan asked the residents to use mosquito nets or mosquito repellents like mats and coils. He said that dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.