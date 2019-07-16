Share:

Lahore : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Monday granted the pre-arrest bail until August 3 to Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the chief of proscribed organisation Jamatud Dawa (JuD), and three others in a case of alleged illegal use of land for his seminary.

The Lahore-based ATC granted interim bail to JuD chief, Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza and Malik Zafar against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each. The petitioners’ counsel pleaded that the outfit was not using any piece of land illegally and submitted that the court may accept the bail petitions.

A month ago, the Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD) had filed 23 cases against the JuD chief and 12 others. The CTD had filed the cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan the accused allegedly for using five trusts to “funnel funds to terror suspects”.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices to the federal government, the Punjab government and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) regarding a petition filed by Hafiz Saeed and his seven aides, challenging a case carrying charge of terror financing lodged by the CTD.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Mohammad Waheed Khan asked the parties to submit their replies within two weeks.

A lawyer for the federal government objected to the notices, arguing that the petition was non-maintainable. The bench, however, dismissed the objection and adjourned proceedings until July 30.