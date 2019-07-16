Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan government has devised a comprehensive strategy to improve the communication system across the province and Rs 29.540 billion has been allocated for development of this sector.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government on Monday said that the government had allocated the huge amount of Rs 200 million to construct the Sohbatpur to Kashmore road.

He said at present the province was facing worst condition of roads where the communication system required moderation after the inception of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as for better economic activities in the area proper and smooth thoroughfares were necessary.

“The government has planned to expand and upgrade the road from Notal to Gandawa with an allocated cost of Rs 2,191 million,” he informed.

In the coming year, the government would be building a black top road from Turbat to Pasni and it had earmarked amount of a billion of rupees, he added. A sum of Rs 203 million, he said had been earmarked for the construction of fly-over over the location of Pakistan Air Force airbase in Quetta to resolve the traffic issue in the area.

Moreover, the provincial government had also allocated Rs 900 million for the construction of road from Chaman to Makhter and Rs 1 billion would be spent on the establishing of Dera Bugti-Sangila road under the current Public Sector Development Programme. The government would be spending Rs 1 billion on the construction of Hall Road in Sibi.

The development work of district jail Loralai was being suspended for a long period due to the paucity of funds, adding the provincial government had released Rs 250 million in the fiscal budget of 2019-20 for the completion of the work, the official said.

“The mega development fund has been allocated for the redressal of public issues and demands for development activities where the projects would be initiated soon,” he said.

With the completion of the development projects, it would help in improving road traffic system and reducing ambient air pollution, he added.

He went on to say that the citizens had expressed happiness over the pace of development works and thanked the Chief Minister for starting development activities in the province. He said the incumbent government was the first government in the history of the province which had allocated huge funds for the development initiatives.