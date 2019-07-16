Share:

There are different sorts of barriers to girls education in Baluchistan. Girls are mostly confined within their homes for which education is not necessary.

Further, many parents think of the girls as guests who will one day or the other marry and go to the homes of their husbands. Why should they be educated then?

Moreover, in schools or colleges, male teachers teach female students, which is considered a bad thing in society by the parents.

However, besides these barriers, we can see many girls getting their education. They surely can be a great source for other girls to get an education.

WAJID NOOR,

Turbat.