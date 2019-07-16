Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Bilal Zuhayr made Pakistan proud as he won gold medal in the G-1 Kayrugi in Under-13 category in the Kiyamyon Cup held in Korea.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja said: “We had sent two athletes Muhammad Bilal Zuhayr in -36kg and Muhammad Zayd Waleed in -28kg. We had full faith in both juniors, as they had trained for two months under top coaches and both performed exceptionally as Bilal Zuhayr won gold medal in -36kg Kayrugi and Zayd Waleed won bronze medal in-28kg. It is a huge achievement by the youngsters and a clear indication that the federation is investing on the future of country.”

He said: “I have requested the PSB DG to allow us a senior camp for upcoming major tournaments, while we have also requested PSB to guide us whether we should submit our case for holding Asian Junior Championship in Pakistan.”