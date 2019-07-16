Share:

Sialkot - The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a mentally ill citizen of Pakistan for crossing into Indian territory through Charwah Sector on Monday. According to details, Allah Rakha (60), a resident of village Pandori- Charwah, Pasrur tehsil, had gone missing on Sunday. He had mistakenly crossed Sialkot Working Boundary through Charwah Sector and entered Indian territory in Samba District (Ramgarh). According to Indian media, the BSF shot him dead declaring him an intruder from Pakistan. Later, the Indian BSF officials told their counterparts in Punjab Rangers that the body of the deceased would be handed over to them after its autopsy in an Indian hospital.