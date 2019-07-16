Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority is delinking into 2 divisions on the base of regulatory and airport services in principle, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Monday. Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved proposed separation of regulatory functions from the airport services, he said.

The National Aviation Policy 2019 stipulates separation of regulatory function as per ICAO requirements. The ICAO’s universal safety oversight audit is scheduled in September 2020, the minister said. He added that delinking required comprehensive consideration of aspects like ensuring service quality, separation of human resource, workable reorganisation, steady revenue generation and ensuring customer safety and satisfaction. After the separation, the regulatory body of PCAA will work under cabinet division and the other division, Airport Services of Pakistan (ASP) will be under the Aviation Division. Subsequent to separation, the ASP shall be registered with the SECP owning 43 airports in Pakistan.

The company shall operate on various commercial models. After valuation of assets, interested parties shall be invited for investment in a subsidiary company for initially 3 major airports, Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. Another model shall be to invite open tender for operating initially the 3 referred airports. In case no positive response to the said options; the company shall consider joint venture for operating the airports. In case of no acceptable responses, the company shall operate airport by itself, he said.

The federal minister also mentioned about timeline for separation. He said that till August, there will be change of management committee and valuation. Till September, there will be mid-process review, stakeholders’ input and processing of government approvals. While till December, there will be implementation, administrative allocation, ICAO review and SMS review. This separation will benefit aviation sector in the longer run, he said.