Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority received 3.97 percent lower bid than the estimated cost to construct Burma Bridge while its formal contract will be awarded in few days by completing due process of law. The bridge is 152 meter long and 11.5 meters wide and will be completed within one year time.

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed said that the process of formally awarding the contract will be completed in few days after which the contractor will initiate the work on ground.

“The contractor has also mobilised the machinery to complete the remaining work of Park Enclave as we are not just initiating the projects but will ensure their timely completion as well”, he maintained.

The civic body had flouted advertisements in national dailies to seek bids for construction of the bridge, which were opened on Monday. A total of 6 firms participated in the process. Total estimated cost of the project was Rs199 million, however; the CDA received the lowest bid which is 3.97 per cent below the estimated cost. A committee supervised the process of bid opening while the contract will be awarded after approval from the competent authority and completion of formalities.

The authorities had stopped all kinds of movement on the bridge to avoid any untoward incident nearly 7 years due to dilapidated condition of Burma Bridge. As the Northern side of the bridge had sunk and the traffic was shifted to southern side, due to which traffic jam in the vicinity had become a regular feature.

The project was stuck for last many years, however; the incumbent management in line with its policy to priorities the stalled projects and cognising importance of the project taken up the matter and not only revived the project but also made budget allocation in this regard. After swift completion of formalities, tenders notices were issued accordingly and now bids have been opened. After approval from competent authority the work would be awarded shortly to the firm that has given the lowest bid. Earlier, the CDA had also completed the process of opening technical bids of underpass at Faisal Avenue at G-7/G-8 on Friday. A total of 13 firms participated in the process; however, two firms remained non-responsive; therefore, stood unqualified for participating in the process. While accepting the bids of 11 firms, Chairman CDA constituted a committee under supervision of Director General Works. The committee after analysing the technical bids will submit its report accordingly. The committee have Deputy Financial Advisor, Director Roads (North), Director Contracts, Director QS and Deputy Director Roads as its members. Chairman CDA directed the head of the committee to carryout analysis of the technical bids and submit the report shortly, so that after financial bids, work on the public welfare project could be started as the project has already been delayed.