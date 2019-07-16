Share:

LAHORE - A seminar titled “What’s Goal” was held in Dusseldorf, Germany on the topics ‘Innovation in Sports and E-Sports’, which was participated by Junaid Chatha from Pakistan.

The one-day seminar was conducted to improve quality of international sports using latest technologies and modern management techniques. Sports gurus and professionals from across the world.

Chatha informed the participants about the structure of sports and betterment opportunities in the country. He also shared his thoughts with sports club delegations, who came from all over the world. He also shed light on the need of enhancing the exchange programs of sports professionals. He also invited the organisers of “what’s goal” to visit Pakistan. Chatha said he feels honoured to represent Pakistan at an international forum. “The seminar was very informative and he has learnt allot of new and positive things.” He emphasized on the importance of such international seminars in promotion of sports.

He intends to implement all things that he has learnt in this seminar while reaching back.