Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) Monday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 14 days more physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane corruption case.

The court directed the NAB officials to produce the suspect again on July 29 at the end of his remand period.

The NAB officials produced Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Zardari before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and requested for extension in his physical remand.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding progress in investigation from the accused and prayed the court that there was need of further physical remand of Zardari.

NAB had arrested Zardari in the Park Lane case on July 1, after the NAB chairman issued arrest warrants against him.

Zardari was accused of purchasing 2,460 kanal land near Sangjani Islamabad through Park Lane Estate (Pvt) Ltd in March 2009.

Meanwhile, Zardari’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa submitted an application to the judge seeking permission for his client to meet his daughter Asifa Bhutto. The judge allowed the former president to meet his daughter on Tuesday.

NAB had arrested the former president in the fake bank accounts case after his bail petition was rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in June.