New Zealand coach Gary Stead has called for the Cricket World Cup's rules to be overhauled and referred the showpiece final as "hollow" after England defeated the Black Caps on a technicality.

Both finalists England and New Zealand could not be separated at the end of both regular play and a Super Over shootout but England were declared as champions because they had a scored more boundaries.

"It's a very, very hollow feeling that you can play 100 overs and score the same amount of runs and still lose the game, but that's the technicalities of sport," Stead told reporters in remarks released by New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday.

"There's going to be many things they look at over the whole tournament -- I'm sure when they were writing the rules they never expected a World Cup final to happen like that," he said.

Stead shrugged off suggestions England had been mistakenly handed an extra run after a throw from a fielder hit the bat of a diving Ben Stokes' and deflected to the boundary in the final over of regular play.

England were awarded six runs but former umpire Simon Taufel said they should only have got five as the batsmen had not crossed for their second run when the throw was made.

"They're human as well, like players, and sometimes there's a mistake which itself is just the human aspect of sport."