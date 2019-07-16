Share:

SIALKOT - Abdul Maleek Muqtadir, a brilliant student of Govt High School Daska, who is also known as ‘Little Sketch Master’, clinched third position in Gujranwala Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) by obtaining 1085/1100 marks in the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019.

People of Daska, including the boy’s family, relatives, teachers and school fellows accorded him a warm rosy welcome upon his arrival at Daska after getting gold medal during a special ceremony held at BISE. His family, teachers and school fellows rejoiced his success by distributing sweets.

Abdul Maleek Muqtadir termed his success a result of the prayers and hard work of his parents and teachers. His teacher Adil Javaid said: “I was much glad when I saw my brilliant student getting a gold medal. His success is undoubtedly a pride for all of us.” Teacher Adil Javaid added that Abdul Maleek had also very good learning power and extra ordinary memory. He termed Abdul Maleek a jewel of Daska, saying that good wishes of all the teachers and students of this school were always with him. 16 years old Abdul Maleek Muqtadir had already astonished his teachers and school fellows by giving stunning performance in making sketches at school. His artistic skills had wondered everyone. He has a God-gifted talent of making pencil sketches.