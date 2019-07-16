Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN/ SARGODHA/ GUJRANWALA - The education boards of different districts declared result of the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019 on Monday.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan declared detailed result of Matriculation Annual Examination 2019 in a ceremony. Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi was guest of honour. Names of the position holders were announced on Sunday evening at BISE office Multan Road, DG Khan.

As per official result gazette, Maham Ashraf of Sardar Kauray Khan Public Girls Higher Secondary School, Muzaffargarh secured 1092 marks out of total 1100 and stood first.

Aliha Fatima of Kids Heaven Girls Secondary School, Kot Adu (Muzaffargarh) secured 1091 marks and stood Second. Hooria Fatima of Divisional Public Girls High School, Dera Ghazi Khan, secured 1089 marks and stood third over all.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Controller of Examination Sheikh Amjad Hussain informed that Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination 2019 commenced on 01-03-2019. He added that practical exams continued up to 25-04-2019. A total of 75,377 candidates applied for the examination and 75,178 candidates actually appeared. A total of 62,738 candidates were declared successful with 83.45 pass percentage.

Success rate remains 77.39 percent in Sargodha

In regular science group, 50,238 candidates including 20,823 female candidates were declared successful. In regular humanities group, 1,733 candidates including 1,519 female students were declared successful. Similarly, in private science group 9,992 candidates including 3,967 female candidates were declared successful. In private humanities group, 774 including 469 female candidates were declared successful.

In Sargodha, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) declared detailed result of Secondary Schools Certificate (matriculation) annual examination 2019. According to the controller examination Prof Ch Akram Tarar, a total of 185,945 candidates participated in the examination out of which 65,389 passed the exam. The pass percentage of success remained 77.39. The controller examination added that 19 cases of using unfair means were recorded and finished through penalty. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation Faisal Farooq Cheema was the guest of prize distribution ceremony while chairperson Sargodha Board Prof Kausar Raiees, secretary board Sarfraz Gujjar and others were also present on the occasion. In Gujranwala, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced result of the SSC annual examination on Monday. Minister for Special Education Ch Akhlaq was the chief guest of price distribution ceremony. According to details, a total of 216,188 candidates participated in the examination of which 164,542 were declared successful with 76.11 pass percentage. In Science Group (girls), Muntaha Bashir of Talent Kids School Gujranwala stood first with 1090 marks; Tooba of Angels School System Daska grabbed second position by securing 1088 marks; while Ayesha Iftikhar, Tanir Jamal and Faria Munir shared third position by securing 1086 marks each. In Science Group (boys), Nauman and Abdul Wahab grabbed first position by securing 1087 marks each, Rehan stood second with 1086 marks while Moazur Rehman and Abdul Maleek stood third by securing 1085 marks each. In Arts Group (boys), Arsalan stood first with 1058 marks, Ghulam Abbas came second with 1048 marks and Hamza Waris stood third by securing 1034 marks. In Arts Group (girls), Ayesha got first position with 1070 marks, Amna stood second by securing 1063 marks and Fatima grabbed third position with 1043 marks.