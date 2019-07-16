Share:

KARACHI (PR) Engro Fertilizers Limited has received two awards for Best Environmental Performance and Tree Plantation. Every year, the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) acknowledges the accomplishments of top companies shortlisted on their performance against a comprehensive criterion. Mumtaz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh, was the guest of honor for this awards ceremony. Being the only company in Pakistan aligned with DuPont Environmental Standards, and additionally fully compliant with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Pakistan, Engro Fertilizers remains the torchbearer in combating climate change through major environmental improvement projects like Carbon & Water Footprint Reduction and Energy Optimization projects, as well as its One Million Tree Plantation initiative.

Regarding these awards, Nadir Salar Qureshi, Chief Executive of Engro Fertilizers, said, “Winning these accolades is testimony to the high level of focus by our organization towards addressing environmental concerns. With these awards, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring our projects are aligned with global standards for a sustainable Pakistan.”