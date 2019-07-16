Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the ministry would present the Lunar Calendar before the Federal Cabinet for approval and its implementation across the country officially.

Addressing a press conference here, he said along with the calendar, the ministry would also suggest the cabinet to abolish the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee so that technology could be utilised in the modern era for crescent sighting.

He said initially the calendar had been prepared for a period of five years as more research was taking place, which would introduce more modern techniques in coming years.

As per the calendar, Eid ul Azh would fall on August 12 in Pakistan, he added.

The minister, who recently returned from Iran after attending the conference of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), said he had also planned to send the calendar to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to adopt it as first-ever joint calendar of the Islamic world.

Accordingly, he said, a letter would be sent to the Foreign Office for onward submission of the calendar to the OIC as he received a good response from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates authorities under this initiative.

Highlighting importance of switching over to science and technology-based developments, Fawad said efforts were being made to collaborate with Turkey, America, Russia and other developed countries.

“Third world countries can’t progress without getting benefit of progress made in science and technology,” he said.

He hoped that cooperation between Pakistan and America would expand in the field of science and technology as a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to America.

Fawad said the ministry had completed initial work to introduce a system under which payments against all kind of shopping and utility bills would be made through a cellular phone application.

He expressed confidence that all work in this regard would be done during next six months, for which all modalities with all concerned including State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue had almost been finalised.

The minister was of the view that after introduction of the payment Application, all issues related to consumers and business community would come to an end.

He said the government would hold an international science fair titled ‘Think Future’ on October 17, which would coincide with the birth anniversary of great leader of Pakistan Movement Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

He said the ministry was planning to invite noble peace award-winner Malala Yousafzai, Chairman Microsoft Bill Gates, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Google Sundar Pichai, CEO Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and other experts in the fair.

Commenting on corruption cases of Sharif family, Fawad said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and his family members should provide details of their assets amounting to $ 3 billion, which were beyond known sources of income.

Under the section 9 of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, he said, all citizens were bound to justify their assets. “If the assets are not justified, it means that corruption has been committed.”

The minister was of the view that assets of Sharif family, Asif Ali Zardari and former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry should be seized instantly as the two politicians were using their ill-gotten money in different tactics to divert their corruption cases. While, the assets of former CJ should be seized for causing loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer in Reko Diq case.

He said accountability process could not be completed in the country without sending Iftikhar Chaudhry and ‘tout mafia’ in jail in the Reko Diq case.

The minister said Iftikhar Chaudhry had damaged the country more than Asif Zaradri and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Fawad appreciated efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar and Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal to bring the looters of national wealth to task.

The minister said the government had nothing to do with the letter of the Accountability Court Judge, as its prime concern was to recover the plundered money.

Recalling a case related to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said Imran Khan had provided all receipts, adding he was held accountable for each penny despite the fact that he never held any public office.

He said it was strange that Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz wanted to become the daughter of the nation but her two brothers were British nationals.

The minister said Hassan and Hussain Nawaz should tell that their father was the Prime Minister of Pakistan and why the Pakistani laws were not applicable on them.

Fawad said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz were following the same agenda, which was to save their fathers from accountability.