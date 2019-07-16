ISLAMABAD (PR): Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) has won the highest category award “Best Company of The Year” by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) at the 32nd RCCI International Achievement Awards-2019 held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohammad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, conferred the awards. The award was received by Company Secretary FFC, Brig Ashfaq Ahmed, SI (M) (Retd). On this auspicious occasion, Brig Ashfaq expressed his immense pride in the company and its achievements, and said: “FFC has had a legacy of performing at its best and has won numerous corporate awards at prominent local and foreign corporate forums. Year 2019 marks 7th consecutive year for FFC to receive an award by RCCI which are testament to the company’s exemplary services and performance in all areas of its activities”.
KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network, Zong 4G has partnered with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, to provide customized corporate voice and data services. The collaboration will enable the bank to optimize operations for end-to-end customer experiences through unparalleled connectivity of Zong 4G. This partnership was formalized after signing of contract between Moied Javeed, Acting CEO of Zong 4G, and Iftikhar
KARACHI (PR): Huawei in collaboration with Corvit Systems has inaugurated Huawei Authorized Learning Partner in Karachi. Corvit Systems is Huawei’s leading training and certification services provider in Pakistan with its headquarters in Lahore and branch offices in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.