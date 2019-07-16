Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Fauji Fertilizer Com­pany Limited (FFCL) has won the high­est category award “Best Company of The Year” by Rawal­pindi Chamber of Commerce & Indus­try (RCCI) at the 32nd RCCI Interna­tional Achievement Awards-2019 held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Dr. Maha­thir Bin Mohammad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, conferred the awards. The award was received by Company Secre­tary FFC, Brig Ashfaq Ahmed, SI (M) (Retd). On this auspicious oc­casion, Brig Ashfaq ex­pressed his immense pride in the company and its achievements, and said: “FFC has had a legacy of performing at its best and has won numerous corporate awards at prominent local and foreign cor­porate forums. Year 2019 marks 7th con­secutive year for FFC to receive an award by RCCI which are testa­ment to the company’s exemplary services and performance in all areas of its activities”.

KARACHI (PR): Paki­stan’s No.1 Data Net­work, Zong 4G has partnered with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, to provide customized corporate voice and data services. The col­laboration will enable the bank to optimize operations for end-to-end customer experi­ences through unpar­alleled connectivity of Zong 4G. This partner­ship was formalized after signing of con­tract between Moied Javeed, Acting CEO of Zong 4G, and Iftikhar

KARACHI (PR): Huawei in collaboration with Corvit Systems has inaugurated Hua­wei Authorized Learning Partner in Ka­rachi. Corvit Systems is Huawei’s leading training and certification services provider in Pakistan with its headquarters in Lahore and branch offices in Islamabad, Rawalpin­di and Faisalabad.