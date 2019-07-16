Share:

LAHORE - The season’s most awaited film ‘Heer Maan Ja’ just released its official trailer, and oh, what a fun ride it seems to be! From the cast and crew, the music, the direction, to the dialogues and the quick pace of it all – we love everything about the trailer.

From the trailer the movie seems to be a rom-com with a whole lot of action, thrill and emotions. After watching its brilliant trailer more than a few times, here are five reasons why we absolutely love it:

The Lit Lead Couple

With Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman Khan lighting up the screen space in their stunning looks and attires, flaunting their respective roles, who wouldn’t fall in love with it? The pair is a blockbuster on-screen jodi, and they bring a powerful surge of electricity to the trailer.

Visual Appeal

The trailer is quite literally a burst of colors! Visual appeal is probably one of the top three things that bring success to a movie, and ‘Heer Maan Ja’ surely seems to have that one in the bag. The set décor, the shaadi sequences, the drone shots, the gorgeous wardrobe – it all looks stunning and doesn’t let you look away from the screen.

Music that makes you wants to dance

So who else couldn’t help groove a little bit in their seats while the trailer was on? The music in HeerMaan Ja really seems promising. We could spot a wedding song, a club song, and a title song. If any of them comes anywhere close to the brilliance of Billo Hai, they would win our hearts for sure.

Comedy that would bring smile

on your face

The movie is meant to be an emotional joy ride, and the trailer didn’t disappoint at all in that regard. The witty dialogues and comedic appearances of the supporting roles are surely going to put a smile on your face. And the best part, is that there seems to be no dirty comedy in it either. Looks like it is a complete family movie, and we are so looking forward to it.

Some surprising action sequences

When we heard that ‘Heer Maan Ja’ is going to be a rom-com, we weren’t expecting to see those action sequences. But the trailer not only showcases Faizan Sheikh as the bad guy in the film, it also features some thrilling fight scenes between him and Kabir, played by Ali Rehman Khan. Not only does that excite us, it also makes us wonder who would eventually emerge victorious.

With the release of its trailer, ‘Heer Maan Ja’ looks like it’s surely going to put us in a good mood.