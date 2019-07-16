Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Medical and Dental College students urged the lawmakers to finish incomplete legislation of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University to save their college from de-recognition from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, The Nation learnt on Monday.

The Parliament had to amend the act of SZABMU after Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was separated from the university.

The PIMS and SZABMU remained at loggerheads, after which the previous government finally separated the entities, but some legal anomalies were left in the legal process, which made the FMDC an affiliated college of the SZABMU.

Students of the FMDC have approached Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services with a public petition to complete the pending legislation for the college and SZABMU to save their future.

Representing the students, Dr Fazal-e-Rabbi, Dr Rizwan and Dr Marriyam in their public petition told the Senate body that the university and medical college belonged to public sector and the students needed attention of members of the Parliament and concerned ministries to ensure the necessary amendment in SZABMU Act 2018 as discussed and provide land for the medical university and medical college and funding for the construction. They said that students from all over the country and Afghanistan also studied in the FMDC but there is no government hostel available for accommodation of male students.

The students said that currently the college was partially functioning in a building of the National Council of Social Welfare, and partially in Chak Shehzad due to lack of space. The G-8/4 building is also occupied by PEIRA which needs to be vacated following PMDC criteria, they said.

They also added that currently the dental section building of SZABMU was also complete and could also be shared or given completely to the FMDC, once the FMDC is again constituent medical college of the university. The petition said that FM&DC was established in 2012 and is lone public sector medical college of the federal government. One hundred medical students are admitted in the institution on merit, through nation-wide test per annum.

Under the Act of 2013, the medical university was established by up-gradation of PIMS, which included Quaid-e-Azam Post Graduate Medical College and the hospital came under the administration of vice chancellor (VC).

In 2015, the FMDC was made as ‘constituent’ of SZABMU and in 2018, the college was made ‘affiliated’ medical college of SZABMU while PIMS has also not been declared as the teaching hospital of the FMDC.

It said that the PMDC had taken notice of the issue and directed SZABMU and FMDC to give their views and comments regarding status of the college and university which can otherwise lead to de-recognition of both university and college as per requirement of the PMDC Act 2012.

It also added that an anomaly committee was nominated by Prime Minister Office to recommend any suggestion to correct such anomalies if there is any and it was concluded by the committee that FMDC will be constituent college of SZABMU.

“An executive order will be issued until it is approved by the Parliament. Such order will save the future of students undergraduate and postgraduate and will save them from de-recognition by PMDC,” it said.

FMDC and SZABMU have no land for their offices and academic activities and no space for hostels and labs, said the petition. It said that the lawmakers had also promised to provide land but the promise was not materialized by Capital development Authority (CDA) and the ICT. Moreover, in a recent decision by the Islamabad High Court, FMDC has been given one year time to evacuate the current building, it said.