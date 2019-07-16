Share:

Studying abroad has always been the wish of everyone but unfortunately, despite working hard, giving IELTS, GMAT, GRE, SATs, the students get disappointed by the embassy that provides late visa to the students.

Moreover, many students get scholarships and admissions in German universities, and they have the acceptance and admission letter given by the applied universities but still, despite showing it to the German embassies, they are not successful in getting students study visa earlier.

A student, Shahoor Khan, admitted for Master of Science, Natural Hazards and Risk in Structural Engineering in Bauhaus University, said that he got admission letter on May 17 this year but has not received the visa appointment date. He said that earlier this gap was around 3 months, but now it has stretched to six months. They said that a student admitted in Master’s program has to wait for 6 to 7 months for visa appointment from embassy while, a bachelor student has to wait for around eight months. Students said that if it could be reduced to 3-4 months, most of the candidates would be able to get appointment just in time.

Nevertheless, a huge number of students, who have acceptance letter from the university, raised the matter on social media as the embassy was issuing the visa appointment dates after the date of joining the relevant Universities in Germany.

Students are much worried about this; hence their dream to study abroad are being crumbled despite burning midnight oil. I request the press section of the embassy of Germany in Pakistan to kindly solve the issue as soon as possible because it is the matter of one’s future.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.