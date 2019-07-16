Share:

ISLAMABAD - English County Glamorgan have confirmed their interest in signing Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman for the opening stages of the T20 Blast.

The move follows the injury to Australia’s Shaun Marsh who is currently out with a broken arm suffered in the nets, BBC reported. His brother, all-rounder Mitch Marsh, is currently due to join the county after the first four games. Fakhar has won 30 T20 caps for Pakistan. The 29-year-old left-hander has been a regular for Pakistan in the World Cup with a top score of 62 against India, taking his tally to 44 appearances in the international 50-overs format.

Glamorgan begin their Blast campaign at home to Somerset on Thursday July 18. Their current overseas player, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, is due to leave at the end of the Championship match against Middlesex because of Australian squad commitments.