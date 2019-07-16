Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided that no funds would be released for unapproved development projects that would affect many projects during ongoing fiscal year.

The ministry of finance has unveiled the strategy for releasing funds for the financial year 2019-20. No funds shall be released for unapproved projects under Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) during the current fiscal year. Further, if for any project, no funds have been released during the first two quarters, only 40 percent of the allocation would be released for remaining two quartets.

In violation of its own established rules, the government had already included around 250 new unapproved projects in the federal Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20. As per strategy for releasing funds, the government would not release funds for these unapproved projects in current financial year. According to the PSDP 2019-20, out of total 308 new projects included in the upcoming federal PSDP 250 schemes worth around Rs100 billion are unapproved.

According to the strategy, the PSDP releases would be made for each quarter. Meanwhile, PSDP releases for two or more quarters or in one go would not be possible. However, the cases that are approved through ways and means clearance shall be sent back by Finance Division to respective ministry under intimation to Planning Development and Reforms division.

Funds for first quarter (July to September), which is not exceeding Rs500 million, shall be recommended/released by the Planning Development and Reform Division. Amounts exceeding Rs500 million shall be referred to the budget wing of the Finance Division for ways and means clearance. Meanwhile, funds for second quarter onwards would be recommended by the Planning Development and Reform Division after due examination/security and shall be forwarded to finance division for ways and means clearance along with a) cash/work plan b) utilization report of funds duly reconciled with AGPR/accounts office and c) approval of principal accounting officer of concerned ministry/division.

As per strategy, funds for current and development expenditures shall be released at the level of 20 percent each for the first quarter and second quarter and at the level of 30 percent of each for third and fourth quarters, except the funds required for payment of salaries and pension would released at 25 percent of the budget for each quarter. The cases relating to international and domestic contractual/obligatory payments that are beyond the above limits shall be considered on case to case basis and relaxation shall require prior approval of the Finance Secretary.

Organizations/entities that are provided single-line budget shall be required to provide their annual budget including detailed head-wise expenditures and own receipts for current financial and last financial year.

All payments shall be made through pre-audit system of the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), or through Assignment Account procedures issued by the Finance Division. Any direct payment through the State Bank of Pakistan shall be made as special case, with the prior approval of the Finance Secretary. Proposals for supplementary grant/technical supplementary grant shall be routed through the budget wing of Finance Division before these are approval by the Finance Secretary Finance Minister in Charge/ Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue for onward submission to the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.