Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Tuesday. The incessant rain has flooded roads and streets in many parts of the city.

Rainwater entered houses in several low-lying areas of Lahore while parts of the city witnessed power outage as more that 150 Lesco feeders tripped soon after the rain started.

Rain was also reported from other parts of the countries including, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, parts of Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to Met Office, rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, D.G.Khan and Sahiwal divisions during next 24 hours.