GN LOS ANGELES - Irina Shayk plans to ‘’celebrate’’ the signs of ageing.

The 33-year-old beauty isn’t worried about having wrinkles because she understands it is part of the ‘’human process’’ for the appearance to change with age.

She said: ‘’I’m going to have wrinkles and I have wrinkles.

‘’You just have to accept the idea of ageing and of bodies at every stage, and just celebrate it.

In life, we have to let it go and understand it’s a human process not to be perfect.’’

The Russian model isn’t interested in having cosmetic surgery but she doesn’t judge those who opt to have treatments.

She said: ‘’Look, if somebody wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don’t judge anyone.

‘’I always promote natural beauty because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect.

‘’But I’m not perfect. Sometimes I have a double chin. Perfection doesn’t exist.’’