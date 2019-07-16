Share:

KARACHI (PR) Striving for growth and innovation since its inception on December 30, 2006, JS Bank has established itself as a leading financial sector institution within Pakistan. In the past year alone, the Bank has been one of the leading mutual fund distributors in the banking sector, the 2nd largest bank for Prime Minister Youth Business Loans, and the 3rd largest bank in SME lending. JS Bank also ranks in the top three mortgage providers in Pakistan and is a leading provider of instant loans under the JS Gold Finance product. The Bank recently won the prestigious Asiamoney Award for ‘Best Bank for SMEs’, as well as the award for Best Environmental and Social Governance Bank at the Pakistan Banking Awards. “The successful listing of our first TFC in a very short period of time is indicative of the industry’s confidence in JS Bank’s potential and future outlook.” said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank . “By issuing this instrument, we will be able to continue our successful journey as one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan.