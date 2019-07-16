Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi is offering admissions in evening program in as many as 50 departments.

The evening admissions for academic session 2019-20 would be given in masters program, one year diploma and six months certificate courses, said KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad on Monday.

He said that aspiring candidates may download, fill and submit their admission forms (with scanned copies of required documents) through the varsity’s online admission portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

He further said that the admission form processing fees of Rs 2500/- would be submitted in UBL Bank account number 1146-10107504 while the title of the account is evening program form.

The KU Registrar directed the interested candidates to submit scanned copy of the documents along with fees deposit slip and the online admission form July 15 till 24, 2019.

Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad said that one year diploma is offered in Applied Genetics, Assessment, Counseling and Psychotherapy, Computer and Information Sciences, Contemporary Arabic, Criminology, Industrial and Organization Psychology, Environmental Studies, Functional Arabic, Inclusive Education, Quranic Arabic Language, Sports Administration and Management and Urdu (for foreigners only).

Meanwhile, he added that one year diploma leading to masters degree are offered in Audiology and Speech Pathology, Early Childhood Education (weekend program), Economics and Finance, Human Resource Management, Inclusive Education, Public Administration, Public Policy, Public Administration and Public Policy Analysis, Special Education, Local Government and Administration and Supply Chain Management.

He also mentioned that KU is also offering six months and one year certificate program in Microbiology (MCC, six months), Urdu (one year professional certificate course, teaching in Urdu), Urdu (one year certificate course for foreigners) and Womens and Gender Studies (six months).